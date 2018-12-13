DELUGE: Why most of our rain will come from the west

The Bureau of Meteorology has said Tropical Cyclone Owen will reach category 4 by Friday afternoon and will weaken into a tropical low as it crosses the peninsula.

The Bureau of Meteorology has said Tropical Cyclone Owen will reach category 4 by Friday afternoon and will weaken into a tropical low as it crosses the peninsula. Bureau of Meteorology

TROPICAL Cyclone Owen is expected to develop into a category four system by Friday, before weakening into a tropical low over the weekend.

Currently graded as a category three Tropical Cyclone, the Bureau of Meteorology has said they anticipate the system will start moving towards the Queensland coast from today, bringing with it heavy rain falls, average wind speeds of up to 150km/h and wind gusts of up to 205km/h.

By Friday the system is expected to develop into a category 4 cyclone between Karumba and Pormpuraaw in the western Cape York Peninsula.

From there, it is expected to move across the peninsula towards Townsville, where is will weaken into tropical low conditions.

The predicted track of Tropical Cyclone Owen, shown by the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre based in Hawaii. Joint Typhoon Warning Centre

Nicholas Shera, meteorologist with the Bureau, said it was not expected to reach the Central Queensland coast towards the end of the weekend.

"Tropical Cyclone Owen is not expected to reach the Capricorn region until late Sunday early Monday," he said.

"It is expected to weaken to tropical low conditions as it crosses the peninsula.

"There is a good chance it will bring heavy rain and strong winds with the possibility of gale force winds for coastal waters."

An upper trough approaching the CQ coast from the west is expected to join with a slow moving surface trough that is moving eastwards from inland parts by tomorrow bringing severe storms and heavy falls for parts of northern Capricornia.

Queensland rain forecast from Thursday to Tuesday next week shows the predicted track of Tropical Cyclone Owen and the heavy falls expected across the state. Stormcast

Predictive mapping technology shows that mas much as 200mm could fall in parts on Central Queensland between Thursday and Tuesday next week.

Over the weekend stormy conditions are expected to continue with heavy falls predicted on Saturday.

Sunday could see potential severe storms and heavy falls.