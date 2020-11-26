Delta stuns at ARIAs in plunging gown
This year's ARIA Awards host Delta Goodrem was an early winner on the event's red carpet, looking stunning in a silver strapless gown.
Not that there's much competition: This year's ARIAs red carpet is a scaled back affair, with only a handful of based celebs in attendance for the event, held at The Star.
Instead, many music stars have dressed up at home, sending in photos of themselves dressed up on their own personal red carpets.
But first, to those who are there - starting with Delts:
Multiple ARIA-winner Amy Shark channels 60s glam in this crushed velvet dress:
Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins scrubs up well out of her skivvy:
Country trio The McClymonts - love that white power suit:
Look, we love Jess Mauboy - who doesn't? - but that dress is certainly … busy:
ARIAs legend Kate Ceberano opted for basic black:
Model Tegan Martin better avoid any escalators at the Star with those metre-long tassels:
Joel Creasey's lime zebra-print suit - vintage Kenzo - answers the age-old question: "What if Scary Spice and Gumby had a fabulous baby?"
Here's tonight's most-nominated act, Sydney rockers Lime Cordiale:
And smooth singer-songwriter Barry Conrad:
And here are the best pics from those who stayed home:
We're liveblogged all the ARIA Awards performances, speeches and hijinks as they happened tonight.
