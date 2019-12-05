Menu
Crime

Delivery riders brawl outside KFC

by Phoebe Loomes
5th Dec 2019 3:45 PM

 

A PAIR of delivery riders have been filmed brutally fighting with a man outside a KFC in the UK, while shocked bystanders screamed.

A video of the brawl, which happened outside a KFC on Above Bar Street in Southampton, Hampshire on Monday night, was filmed by a bemused bystander. The man said he'd witnessed the brutal fight involving multiple people while on his way to the gym.

Two men, one wearing a food delivery backpack and standing with a bicycle, another in a grey shirt, can be heard yelling and arguing, before the man in grey walks away briefly.

The man in grey then walks back before and the pair begin pushing one another and throwing punches.

A woman standing nearby suddenly starts screaming, "Please calm down," as the men start wrestling and throwing more punches outside the KFC.

A man was involved in a fight with two different delivery drivers. Picture: @98Toks
The man in the grey shirt is then approached by another man, who is wearing a motorcycle helmet, who is hit in the head.

Two of the men involved were delivery riders, according to the Daily Mail.

It's not clear what sparked the brawl.

The man filming the video eventually turns the camera to himself and says, "I'm just trying to go to the gym, fam".

The video of the fight has been shared more than 15,000 times on Twitter.

The men outside the KFC. Picture: @98Toks
The pair outside the KFC. Picture: @98Toks
