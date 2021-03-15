Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Delivery driver assaulted, carjacked on pizza run

by Shayla Bulloch
15th Mar 2021 1:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PIZZA delivery driver has been left shaken after he was carjacked and assaulted at Hermit Park.

About 8.40pm, a Pizza Riviera delivery driver was dropping off an order at Marks St when a man approached the Toyota Rav-4 he was driving.

Police said the delivery driver reached across to the passenger side of the car to grab some pizzas and was assaulted as he tried to get out of the car.

The suspect then got into the driver's seat and took off.

Police were called about 9pm and took a statement from the delivery driver, who suffered a neck injury.

The car was found abandoned on Cook St, North Ward this morning.

No-one has been arrested yet.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Delivery driver assaulted, carjacked on pizza run

carjacking crime editors picks pizza delivery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Five motorists caught drink-driving

        Premium Content NAMED: Five motorists caught drink-driving

        News One driver was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

        Final days to tender for $3m Gladstone region project

        Premium Content Final days to tender for $3m Gladstone region project

        News Tenders close at the end of this week for the construction of the $3m project on an...

        Gladstone crews ready to compete in iconic yacht race

        Premium Content Gladstone crews ready to compete in iconic yacht race

        News The skippers of the locally celebrated yachts, Wistari’s Scott Patrick and John...

        Car engulfed by fire on CQ Hwy

        Car engulfed by fire on CQ Hwy

        News The driver reported the fire and made it out of the vehicle in time.