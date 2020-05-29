‘Delighted’: Construction starts on waterfront museum

EAST Shores will soon become a maritime history hub with construction to start next week on a new museum.

Gladstone Ports Corporation has announced Gladstone Maritime Museum will join the HMAS Gladstone II at the East Shores 1B precinct, expected to open in the coming months.

Gladstone Maritime History Society president Lindsay Wassell said the volunteers were absolutely delighted with their new location.

“It will be fantastic to be located so close to the HMAS Gladstone II, making it easier to host tours and educate both tourists and locals alike, all about our maritime history,” Mr Wassell said.

Gladstone Ports Corporation acting CEO Craig Walker said the museum would be a welcome addition to the precinct.

“Gladstone has a long maritime history, which Lindsay and the team have done a fantastic job of curating and celebrating to date. I am so pleased to see them joining East Shores 1B precinct,” Mr Walker said.

Gladstone Maritime History Society President Lindsay Wassell

Mr Walker said the amount of history in the museum’s current location at MacFarlane Rd was incredible.

“It just makes sense to have the Gladstone Maritime History Society based in the new precinct – right beside their pride and joy, the HMAS Gladstone II.”

More than 25 individuals and business and government departments contributed to the restoration of the HMAS Gladstone II, which became an iconic centrepiece of the precinct in 2014.

Mr Wassell said GPC invested $2.8 million during the relocation and restoration process, assisted by a funding grant of $115,000 from the Queensland Government.

“We thank GPC for again assisting us with our new facilities. Our new building will be the home of the museum,” he said.

“We are completely operated by volunteers, and we love new faces, so please if you are interested just give us a call.”

For more information, go to gladstonemaritimemuseum.org.au/.