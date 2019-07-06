Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vince and Maria Anello have shared their shock at a fire that gutted their New Farm business. Picture: Cloe Read
Vince and Maria Anello have shared their shock at a fire that gutted their New Farm business. Picture: Cloe Read
News

Deli fire shock: ‘My daughter was screaming at me’

by Cloe Read
6th Jul 2019 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The owners of the New Farm Deli and Cafe have been embraced by their community as they vow to rebuild their iconic business.

Owners Maria and Vince Anello have been surrounded by crowds of people as they come to terms with the shock loss after a fire overnight.

"I got a call about midnight and I thought oh no, I have someone in there," Mr Anello said.

Firefighters at the scene of an overnight blaze at the New Farm Deli and Cafe. Picture: Peter Wallis
Firefighters at the scene of an overnight blaze at the New Farm Deli and Cafe. Picture: Peter Wallis

"My daughter was just screaming at me that the deli has burnt down ... there's not much to salvage.

"We still have no idea how it started."

Mr and Ms Anello said they were overcome with community and even international support.

"We've had so many calls, from Italy, people stopping by, comments online," Ms Anello said.

"It's confronting and devastating ... you see it in the papers and news but never think it will happen to you."

The couple are most concerned about the 55-60 people employed at the business.

Mr Anello said they will rebuild "bigger and better".

New Farm Deli and Cafe was opened by the Anello in the late 1970s.

More Stories

business emergency fire incident

Top Stories

    New register to help combat dust lung diseases

    premium_icon New register to help combat dust lung diseases

    Health The Gladstone Ports Corporation has thrown their support behind the state government register

    • 6th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
    Nhulundu to focus on Indigenous health

    premium_icon Nhulundu to focus on Indigenous health

    News Voice, Treaty, Truth for all Australians

    • 6th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
    Industry sponsorship for NAIDOC week Ladies Breakfast event

    premium_icon Industry sponsorship for NAIDOC week Ladies Breakfast event

    News Voice, Treaty, Truth - Let's work together for a shared future

    • 6th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
    WILD WEATHER: Winds reach 57km/h, but rain failed to fall

    premium_icon WILD WEATHER: Winds reach 57km/h, but rain failed to fall

    Weather Rainfall overnight was significantly less than predicted