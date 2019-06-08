Delegation to present Gladstone to the world

ON SHOW: A Gladstone delegation is visiting the United States to investigate future opportunities within the hydrogen, bio-fuels and renewable energy sector for Central Queensland.

GLADSTONE is set to promote itself on a worldwide stage with a delegation off to the United States.

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett, Gladstone Engineering Alliance president Anthony Buenen and Central Queensland University associate professor Owen Nevin are part of a larger group on a fact-finding mission.

The group will investigate future opportunities within the hydrogen, bio-fuels and renewable energy sector for Central Queensland.

They are currently visiting the 2019 BIO International Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

GEA chief executive officer Julie Gelder said the trade mission was to investigate opportunities for the Central Queensland region, to attract investment and to get a better understanding of the emerging industry.

"Gladstone's been identified as the preferred region in the development of clean, innovative and competitive renewable energy,” MsGelder said.

Last week, Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk announced the region would play an integral part in the state government's $19million Hydrogen Industry Strategy.

"The Gladstone region has a diverse economy based on its worldwide reputation as Australia's industrial hub with large-scale industrial development infrastructure and available land to accommodate long-term investment and growth of (an emerging sector),” MsGelder said.

She said the delegation would also be attending the 2019 BIO World Congress on Industrial Biotechnology in Iowa in July.

"For the GEA it's about promoting the region's workforce and expertise in building and servicing major infrastructure projects in the region and educating that workforce to be ready for emerging and future industries.

"(We) are working closely with industry and government in a combined multi-stakeholder approach to facilitate the promotion of Central Queensland as a suitable location for investment of technology-based projects.”

Delegates from Trade and Investment Queensland and the Department of Innovation and State Development are also in attendance.