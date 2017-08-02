Delays of 10 minutes possible if there's no upgrade

GETTING BUSIER: The council has applied for funding to upgrade the Kirkwood Rd and Dixon Dr intersection.

DELAYS of more than 10 minutes and queues longer than 1km could be in store for Gladstone drivers if an intersection is not upgraded.

The details of the Kirkwood Rd and Dixon Dr intersection were revealed at the last Gladstone Regional Council meeting.

The report said the council predicted that in its current layout there could be lengthy delays by 2024 at the intersection.

The council has applied for funding from the Federal Government through its Bowen Basin Regional Jobs and Investment Package Funding to upgrade the two roads.

An upgrade would cost $7.68 million and the council is chasing 45% of this.

"When the Forrest Springs development (bulky goods or residential) to the south of Kirkwood Rd proceeds council will be obliged to construct the four leg design for this intersection to allow connection of Weegol Rd,” the officer's report reads.

Currently at the T-intersection there is a petrol station and a small shopping centre, including a Woolworths.

If the upgrade does happen Kirkwood Rd would be widened to four lanes, traffic lights would be installed, road lighting, drainage and a dedicated left turn lane from Dixon Dr on to Kirkwood Rd.

A worker at one of the shops said the intersection already got busy, particularly around school time.

She said there could often be quite a wait.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor said the council saw it as an important piece of infrastructure for Gladstone's future.

"It is a traffic snarl out there, we've had all those new subdivisions and future subdivisions to be built out there,” he said.

"What we're trying to do with that proposed project is to bring it forward, not only to deal with the current traffic management issue we have out but to do a bit of crystal ball gazing as to what increased traffic volumes we're going to have in that particular area.”

Cr Trevor said it was an important project and it would create "local jobs for local people”.

"It's not an inexpensive request of the Federal Government but then it's not an expensive one either,” he said.

"We acknowledge that this $30 million jobs package has to be distributed.”

Cr Trevor said the intersection upgrade would have to be done in the future, regardless of whether the funding application to the Federal Government was successful.

He Trevor said there was not a lot of money in the pool. There is $30 million available.

The deputy mayor was hopeful the amount would increase in the future.

"If this trial works for us and works for councils we'd love to see the Federal Government's next investment package be $100 million,” Cr Trevor said.

"We would ideally love to see that package extended because if it works ... it will create a lot of jobs.”