Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two men remain in custody over the alleged manslaughter of Aaron Marks.
Two men remain in custody over the alleged manslaughter of Aaron Marks. NSW Police
Crime

Delay in manslaughter case being committed to trial

Liana Turner
by
29th Aug 2019 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men accused of the fatal assault of an Iluka man at Ballina remain in custody.

Bradley Presbury, 23, and Justin Anderson, 26, have lodged no formal pleas to the manslaughter charge they're each facing over the 2018 assault of Aaron Marks.

Mr Marks, who was originally from the Sunshine Coast, was living in Iluka but visiting Ballina on the night of May 12.

The 38-year-old was found with critical injuries on a River St footpath in the early hours of May 13.

He later died as a result of his injuries in a Queensland hospital.

The men were not required to appear before the court when their matters were mentioned on today.

Mr Presbury's solicitor Rod Behan told the court the parties had hoped his client's case could be committed to trial.

But he said there had been a delay involving the faxing of documents with Parklea Correctional Centre.

On this basis, he asked for a brief adjournment.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the matter to September 11, when Mr Presbury is expected to appear by video link.

Mr Anderson's case is meanwhile due to return to court on September 25.

ballina crime editors picks fatal assault lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Educating our drivers this Road Safety Week

    premium_icon Educating our drivers this Road Safety Week

    News This is why it's so important to stay alert while driving on our roads

    • 29th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
    The Hive: New way for Gladstone ratepayers to have their say

    premium_icon The Hive: New way for Gladstone ratepayers to have their say

    Council News Online forum allows ratepayers to give feedback on council.

    How NAPLAN results should be used: Trinity principal

    premium_icon How NAPLAN results should be used: Trinity principal

    Education How Gladstone school uses NAPLAN results.

    Family's relief after cystic fibrosis drug gets green tick

    premium_icon Family's relief after cystic fibrosis drug gets green tick

    News The drug that could change Pippa's quality of life