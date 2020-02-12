Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mining magnate Clive Palmer's proposed Galilee Basin coalmine is facing further delay as the Queensland government extends the objection period.
Mining magnate Clive Palmer's proposed Galilee Basin coalmine is facing further delay as the Queensland government extends the objection period.
Business

Delay for Palmer's Galilee coal mine plan

by Robyn Wuth
12th Feb 2020 4:15 PM

Mining magnate Clive Palmer faces further delay to his proposed Galilee Basin coalmine after the Queensland government extended the objection deadline.

Mr Palmer's company Waratah Coal has proposed two open-cut operations and four underground longwall operations in central Queensland, removing a total of 40 million tonnes of coal a year.

It will include coal handling preparation plants and a 453km rail transportation network to Abbot Point.

The Galilee Coal Project - formerly known as China First - is understood to be four times the size of Adani's Carmichael coal mine.

Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy granted the extension until April 3 to allow the community extra time to provide submissions.

"Like all resources projects, the Galilee Coal Project must meet Queensland's stringent environmental, technical and financial requirements," a spokesman said.

Waratah Coal has been contacted for comment.

clive palmer editors picks galilee coal project

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How the new ED is going to make Gladstone great

        premium_icon How the new ED is going to make Gladstone great

        News See the latest photos inside the new $42 million Gladstone Hospital emergency department.

        • 12th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        RAINFALL: Who got the rain overnight?

        premium_icon RAINFALL: Who got the rain overnight?

        Weather The wet season continued to live up to its name overnight, but a meteorologist says...

        Tug boat operator in war of words with union

        premium_icon Tug boat operator in war of words with union

        News ‘Sensationalist, misleading’: Tug boat operator defends union claims

        Bold new tech at alumina plant slated for Gladstone

        premium_icon Bold new tech at alumina plant slated for Gladstone

        News Process to purify alumina never previously used in Australia.