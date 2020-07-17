Degrading porn doesn’t promote sexism, study finds

Violent and humiliating porn has not been found to trigger sexism in men, according to a new study.

James Cook University researchers found watching porn was not ­associated with sexism among ­heterosexual men.

JCU psychology lecturer Dan ­Miller led a study that surveyed more than 300 heterosexual men on their porn use and attitudes towards women.

"Research indicates that women in pornography are frequently depicted in degrading or objectifying ways," Dr Miller said.

"So, it's reasonable to assume that porn users may internalise the underlying sexism of this behaviour and then apply it in real life."

Dr Miller said the study found that higher overall pornography consumption was not associated with holding more sexist attitudes toward women.

. Furthermore, he said, "use of violent and humiliating pornography specifically was also not associated with greater sexism".

But Dr Miller said the men who thought porn was realistic in its depiction of sex and relationships were more likely to hold sexist views.

"We have to keep in mind that this is just a correlational finding. It could be that thinking porn is realistic promotes sexism, but it could also be that those who hold sexist attitudes are more likely to think porn is realistic, as it conforms to their world views."

Dr Miller said the findings mirrored those of other studies.

"These findings are part of a growing body of research tentatively suggesting that pornography does not promote general sexism, at least for most men," he said.

"The next step is to investigate if pornography promotes sexism among certain subgroups of men, for example, those already predisposed toward holding misogynistic beliefs."

Townsville porn star Savannah Bond said there was a negative stigma attached to the industry but wanted to quash that, saying drugs, partying and sexism weren't part of the scene.

Originally published as Degrading porn doesn't promote sexism, JCU study finds