'Definitely up': Thousands flock to Harbour Festival

FESTIVAL FUN: Tehya Graham, 14 and Wade Harris, 12 at the 2019 Gladstone Harbour Festival. Matt Taylor GLA190419FEST

IT GROWS bigger each year and the 2019 Gladstone Harbour Festival was no exception with plenty of positive feedback received across the five-day event.

Food, fun, rides, fireworks and music kept the crowds entertained each day with the Great Raft Regatta, Talent Quest and the "sound and colour"-themed Street Parade offering highlights.

Event organisers said the festival was well received with crowd tallies "definitely up on previous years".

Co-ordinator Nicola Scurr said more than 50,000 people attended.

"We've been getting really good feedback," Ms Scurr said.

"The last week of school holidays has been really good for us and helped us with the crowd numbers.

"We find during the last week of school holidays people get a little bored and restless and want something to do around town so I think that's helped us in some way.

"Everyone is getting out and embracing the town.

"We normally get around 50,000 but this year the numbers have definitely increased.

"Thursday and Friday were absolutely packed and even talking to the vendors on site their sales have definitely improved from previous years which was great to see."

Ms Scurr said Friday night's concert featuring Queen tribute band Bohemian Rhapsody exceeded expectations.

"The entertainment we had on the main stage has been received really well, particularly Bohemian Rhapsody," she said.

"It was a pumping crowd and to keep them around after the fireworks was fantastic.

"We had really good feedback regarding that night.

"That was our biggest night in terms of feedback.

"They absolutely loved it and it was standing room only.

"The Aussie Anthems was well received and the crowd just goes wild for ABBAFab.

"The Talent Quest was fantastic... the GPC's Family Fun Night is also a massive night with crazy numbers."

Ms Scurr said an additional fireworks show also helped with crowd numbers.

Festival postcards were handed out so patrons could show family and friends what they were missing out on in the hope they'd attend next year.

Ms Scurr also thanked the many sponsors and volunteers at the event who help keep the Festival as one of very few free-entry festivals in Australia.

Festival goers wanting to submit feedback on the event can visit surveymonkey.com/r/6LKFS95 with a $100 Reef Hotel voucher up for grabs.