'Definitely growing' Crab Classic is a muddie great cause

CLASSIC CATCH: Tim Faux and Jordan Holden show off a couple of the runners in the iconic mud crab race at the 2018 Tannum Crab Classic. Matt Taylor GLA250318CRAB

THE concept was formed over a couple of beers between mates and is now one of the region's biggest fundraisers for local beneficiaries.

The Tannum Crab Classic is entering its tenth year and organiser Ernie Vaughan said the event wasgetting more exposure thanks to a healthy mix of sponsorship between local businesses and "big boys" such as XXXX and Coca-Cola Amatil.

"We've started to get people to take us seriously, which is fantastic," Mr Vaughan said.

"To have the likes of Coca-Cola Amatil sticking their nose in we're starting to get a bit of interest from the big boys.

"It's definitely growing and we ask for a lot of feedback... the reasons people love about it and want to get involved is that it's totally community based.

"The money goes to rescue services, kids in need and suicide awareness, and that's why we are growing."

This year's event will differ slightly from previous years.

The now sold-out Girls Night Out fundraiser will take place on March 23, eight days prior to the Family Fun Day at Boyne Island's Dennis Park, home of the Tannum Sands Seagulls.

2017 Tannum Crab Classic. Mike Richards GLA230417CRAB

This will give a chance for the 'jennies' to catch some mud crabs with the 'bucks', who will enjoy a camp out at Lilley's Beach and battle each other for the biggest muddie caught.

The camp will help raise awareness and prevention of men's suicide, while the Girls Night Out and Family Fun Day will help raise funds for local disabled children and their families.

The concept has raised about $100,000 over the past four years and Mr Vaughan said he hoped to add another $30,000-$50,000 this year.

"All the money we raise goes to mechanical devices as well as learning tools such as laptops," he said.

"We've got a couple of plans in place towards the end of the year if we get the money raised this year."

GOOD CAUSE: Tannum Crab Classic organiser Ernie Vaughan started the event in 2010 to raise awareness for men's suicide after a close mate of his took his own life in 2009. Tegan Annett

Mr Vaughan is hoping an influx of further prizes, including raffles for football jerseys and a $8500 'Mates for Mates' boat and trailer package, will lure more people down to the Family Fun Day from noon-6pm on March 31.

"We had a crowd of around 2000 last year and we're hoping to double that this year," he said.

"We've got some really good prizes to give away this year - about $20,000 worth.

"We've got a gold-coin donation at the gate this year with half going to the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service and the other to the Boyne Tannum SES."

Gladstone Community Linking Agency will be the main beneficiaries this year.



Visit the Tannum Crab Classic website or Facebook page for further details.