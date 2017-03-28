'Definitely going up': Banana prices tipped to rise in wake of TC Debbie

Bananas are one of the items that have risen in prices due adverse weather conditions. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury

IF YOU'RE a lover of bananas you might need to consider buying an extra bunch over the coming days as prices could spike in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Recent rain down the east coast of Queensland is expected to impact banana prices and that's even before TC Debbie hits the coast today between Bowen and Mackay.

Pia Thorburn, co-manager of Hansen's Clinton Foodworks says that she recently received a phone call from their supplier regarding banana prices.

"I got a phone call saying (bananas) are definitely going up because of the rain,” Ms Thorburn said.

"We're buying them in as of this week but next week they will be dearer.

"After Cyclone Yasi bananas were really hard to get.”

Following Yasi, banana prices rose to more than $15 a kilogram two months after the event.

Cyclone Larry in 2006 saw a banana shortage for nearly 12 months.

Ms Thorburn says the Clinton-based store has plenty of cheap bananas in stock and are receiving more in the coming days.

PRICE RISE: Bananas, including these Cavendish bananas could rise in price over the coming weeks in the wake of TC Debbie. Contributed

Cyclone Debbie is the biggest Queensland has seen since Yasi according to the Bureau of Meteorology's chief regional director Bruce Gunn.

This comes after a report by news.com.au that the price of tomatoes and capsicum could spike in winter months following Cyclone Debbie, if fruit and vegetable crops in the region are badly hit.

Bowen Gumlu Growers Association industry development officer Cherry Emeric told news.com.au the area is responsible for 95 per cent of the tomatoes and capsicums eaten in Australia in the winter months.

"If we can't pick it's a roll-on effect. We have a lot of backpackers, a lot of locals. It's tourism, it's our local community. It would be pretty catastrophic,” she said.

The slow-moving Category 4 is due to hit by 1pm today. Authorities have ordered the largest ever evacuation with 25,000 residents in low-lying areas of Mackay told to leave as soon as possible.

Horticulture contributes around $450 million annually to the Bowen economy and employs 3200 people. Local farms produce a large range of fruits and vegetables from corn to pumpkins, melons, mangoes, eggplant, chilli and macadamia nuts.

"Roughly between 15 and 20 per cent of planting is in the ground. That crop will be picked at the end of May,” Ms Emeric said.

"If we get a lot of rain after this that's going to provide a lot of problems.”

"It's just this waiting game .... I know a lot of people are very, very anxious and they have taken this cyclone very seriously.”

Bowen also contributes another $278 million a year to the state economy through sugar cane, coffee, cereal, pasture and hay.