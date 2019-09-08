Defensive display helps Clinton claim back-to-back titles

SOCCER: A season of hard work has paid off for Clinton's Division 1 men's side as they claimed back-to-back titles with 2-0 victory over Biloela Valleys at the weekend.

It was no less than Clinton deserved in the eyes of coach Jeff Zawila, who was pleased with how his chargers applied themselves throughout the season.

Clinton had the luxury of a weekend off before playing in the decider courtesy of a 3-2 win over BITS in the major semi-final, but displayed no signs of rustiness come kick off.

"We trained hard over those two weeks but we deserved to be in the position we were in," Zawila said.

"We did very well to beat BITS and I think we showed our dominance (Saturday) night.

"The team did very well - we trained well all year, had four good sessions leading up to the grand final and it all came together on the night.

"Valleys were very good and gave us the tough encounter we expected and they'll be even better for the run heading into next year."

Clinton defender Luke Larsen performed strongly after coming on early for Jay Wernerson in the Gladstone Division 1 soccer grand final. Jessica Perkins

Clinton took a 1-0 lead into the break thanks to a Scott Rouse goal midway through the half and extended that advantage midway through the second when Corey Larsen scored.

Despite conceding two goals, Zawila said Clinton's defensive performance was what won them the game.

"We had multiple chances on goal but just lacked a bit of accuracy at times. I can't remember Biloela having a shot on goal... which is testament to our defence led capably by Corey Matthews," he said.

"Unfortunately we lost our centre back Jay Wernerson to a thigh injury early in the match and had to bring on Luke Larsen who was our 'player of the match' and slotted into that position very admirably.

"(Defence) has been key to our year. We didn't end up with the minor premiership but we had the best defensive record in the competition.

"But fortunately for us when it counted we got two (goals) which took us to victory."

Results

Division 1: Clinton 2 (Scott Rouse, Corey Larsen) defeated Biloela Valleys 0 at Clinton Oval. Half-time: Clinton 1-0.

Division 2: Meteors 3 defeated Yaralla 2.