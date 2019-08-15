Defender to play central role in looming state championship

CLASSY CLAWS: Current Gladstone players Kasi Richardson and Dayna Sharpe have been selected in the Claws 16 and under team.

CLASSY CLAWS: Current Gladstone players Kasi Richardson and Dayna Sharpe have been selected in the Claws 16 and under team. Matt Taylor GLA140819NETB

NETBALL: Valleys' pair Kasi Richardson and Dayna Sharpe will be a part of an emerging side that will play in Brisbane later next month.

Defender Richardson is in the Claws 16 and under team with Sharpe named as a training partner for the Nissan 16U and 18U State Titles at the Queensland State Netball Centre in Brisbane from September 29-October 1.

"We did two phases of training in Rockhampton and from there they chose the team," Richardson, 16, said of the Netball Queensland's Emerging Talent Program in which more that 460 netball players had participated.

Confraternity Cup winning star defender Richardson believed the reason why she was selected for the Claws youth side was because of her ability to adapt.

"In the games that I played I showed my versatility in defence," she said.

Former Gladstone players Esther Bourke and Aleisha Paul - both now based in Rockhampton - have also made the 16U team.

These players will also vie for selection in the Queensland 17U team to compete at the National Netball Championship in Tasmania from April 18-23.

Unless there are injuries or illness prior to the Brisbane event, Sharpe will have to bide her time.

She and Richardson are bottom-age players.

"I went to the training camps and played well in the games," Sharpe said.

"I hope to make the champs next season."

Sharpe said she based her game on fitness and speed in the centre position.

Netball Queensland general manager for performance and sport entertainment Richard McInnes congratulated the successful players on their selection.

McInnes said the ETP was proving successful through increased player participation giving selectors a larger pool of athletes to choose from.

"We are developing an 'eyes everywhere' approach to talent identification and development with a focus on creating opportunities for our athletes to progress to higher levels of competition," he said.

"This level of competition will also incentivise our talented young players to stay in the game and push for selection in State teams going forward."

CLAWS 16U TEAM

Esther Bourke - Rockhampton (former Gladstone)

Aaliyah Brown - Rockhampton

Sophia Couper - Capricorn Coast

Zali Eckel - Biloela

Zali Middleton - Biloela

Aleisha Paul - Rockhampton (former Gladstone)

Kasi Richardson - Gladstone

Darci Ryan - Emerald

Hannah Schick - Rockhampton

Isabelle Shearer - Rockhampton

Training Partners

Brylea Griffiths - Biloela

Abbey Mann - Barcaldine

Matilda Ritchie- Rockhampton

Annalise Ryan - Emerald

Charli Ryan - Emerald

Dayna Sharpe - Gladstone