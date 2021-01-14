Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Weed smoker closeup
Weed smoker closeup
News

Defendant thanked magistrate before copping fine

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
14th Jan 2021 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

In an odd turn of events, a defendant appearing in Biloela Magistrates Court thanked the Magistrate before receiving his punishment.

Austin Wayne Potgieter pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of drug-driving.

The court heard police were conducting static roadside breath and drug testing on Old Maryborough Rd, Gayndah, at 3.15pm on July 23 last year.

The officers stopped Potgieter, driving a black Ford sedan, and he submitted to a saliva test which returned a positive reading.

When police questioned Potgieter, a P-plater at the time, about any recent drug use he made full admissions to smoking cannabis a day earlier.

When Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale asked the defendant whether he had anything to submit on penalty, Potgieter thanked her.

“No, I just appreciate your co-operation throughout this situation,” he said.

Ms Beckinsale took into account Potgieter’s early plea and one-page history of irrelevant offending when handing down sentence.

She fined him $350 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

biloela magistrates court drug driving charge gladstonecourt gladstonecourt drug driving
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three charged after police car collision

        Premium Content Three charged after police car collision

        News Two police cars collided while attempting to locate suspects at Gladstone on Wednesday.

        Driver tests positive for drugs, says others smoked near her

        Premium Content Driver tests positive for drugs, says others smoked near her

        Crime Emma Louise Matheson said she had been around other people smoking weed.

        Police investigating reports of hit and run

        Premium Content Police investigating reports of hit and run

        Crime The incident is believe to have occurred in Kirkwood this morning.

        UPDATE: Highway lanes closed after truck rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: Highway lanes closed after truck rollover

        Breaking The B Double rolled over earlier this morning.