Defendant gets too friendly with magistrate

A GLADSTONE man was a little too friendly with the magistrate when he appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 24.

Shaun Lee Kelly had to correct himself a number of times after calling Magistrate Bevan Manthey “mate” instead of “your honour.”

He pleaded guilty to refusing to supply a specimen of saliva for testing.

“I got the tongue scraper right, I didn’t refuse anything whatsoever at the start of it” Kelly said before he was cut off.

Mr Manthey did not want to hear the case if Kelly was contesting the facts.

“I’m guilty your honour,” Kelly said.

“I’m just doing my own defence.

“No buts, I’m hoping for a bit of leniency.”

Kelly was asked if he wanted to speak to a lawyer but he insisted with continuing the matter.

“Get it out of the way, mate,” Kelly said.

The case was temporarily stood down after the 40-year-old explained he’d been before the court earlier in the month for a similar offence.

When the matter returned the court was told the agreed set of facts.

Kelly was intercepted on October 22, in Gladstone, at 6pm where initially he tested positive for drink-driving but then returned a negative result on an authorised instrument.

He tested positive for a relevant drug on a roadside drug test and started the process of supplying salvia for analysis but then stopped complying.

He was given another opportunity but refused.

Kelly said he had been on strong pain killers for the past five years and marijuana worked better than anything else.

Mr Manthey told him to go to a doctor and get a legal prescription.

Kelly was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for nine months.