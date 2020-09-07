Defence grants for Gladstone to skill next generation

Rodger and Pam Berg with their son Derek Berg, of Berg Engineering, which employs more than 50 staff in Gladstone on engineering projects and has offices in Brisbane and overseas.

GLADSTONE engineering and manufacturing businesses engaged in, or working on, defence related industry projects can now apply for $39 million in government grants.

The grants of up to $500,000 are available for small to medium businesses under the Skilling Australia’s Defence Industry SADI grants program.

The SADI program, part of the government’s $1 billion defence force industry investment, aims to fund support for technical and trade skills training, improved HR practices, apprenticeship supervision and job training support.

Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price said the SADI program would deliver $39 million over the next three years, including $17 million per year over the next two years, to support a skilled workforce in the defence industry sector.

Ms Price said grants were also available for industry associations to facilitate training for defence industry small-to-medium businesses to meet their defence capability training requirements.

“I am proud to support small-to-medium Australian businesses in the defence sector by providing opportunities to upskill and retrain their staff through the SADI Grants program,” she said.

“This initiative will provide certainty to businesses looking for ways to grow their workforce skills and ensure those skills are up-to-date.

“The development of a robust, resilient and internationally competitive defence industry is key to supporting defence capability needs and will foster economic growth.”

Ms Price said the SADI program was a key initiative of the government’s 2019 defence Industry Skilling and STEM Strategy, and would be delivered through the Centre for Defence Industry Capability.

“I encourage businesses nationwide to take advantage of this unique skills program.”

For details and to apply visit the government defence industry business website.

