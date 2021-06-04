Defence drone plans up in the air

A critical RAAF national security program has been left high in the air by budget cuts in the US military.

Australia's plans for advanced 24hr coastline surveillance using drone aircraft has stalled before takeoff with proposed US Government's defence cuts indirectly "pausing" the RAAF's critical acquisition.

And by the time Australia actually does get its fleet of MQ-4C Triton long-range high-altitude unmanned aircraft, they might already require upgrade retrofitting and be rendered an "orphan" fleet with no US backing.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison described Australia as being in its most challenging time strategically since the 1930s when he announced a multi-billion dollar spend to boost national defences in the face of a regionally menacing China.

US Navy MQ-4C Triton temporarily deployed to Japan for surveillance missions about the South China Sea. Picture: US Navy

But months of lobbying by Canberra to sway Washington for the Biden administration to reinstate budget for the Triton's development has apparently fallen on deaf ears with the US Navy's budget submission to Congress this week potentially extending the pause.

Defence concerns were already sparked last year about the future of the $2.5 billion Triton acquisition for its maritime patrol role when the Trump administration dropped funding for its US Navy Triton program which already pushed Australia's purchase plans back more than one year to 2024.

In its briefing to Congress this week, the US Navy said the pause to its own acquisition of 15 of the aircraft was "to allow the integrated functional capability (IFC 4.0) design to mature, which will eliminate concurrency risk and minimise the retrofit cost".

The IFC4 multi intelligence capability configuration is the one required by the RAAF.

The USN has two in the air working out of Japan with the US 7th Fleet.

US Navy Commander Jason Rider alongside one of three Northrop Grumman Triton long range unmanned surveillance aircraft during sensor testing. Picture: AAP

Australia has ordered six of the Northrop Grumman Tritons, to be based at RAAF Base Tindal in the NT, with a potential for a seventh with each capable of remaining airborne for up to 24 hours, to maintain two concurrent surveillance "orbits" over vast swathes of ocean off our coastline and to work in with the manned P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

The whole idea was to have a US-Australia compatibility in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Defence sources said Australia could effectively be left an "orphan" in coastal defences by its American ally.

"The Australian Government and Defence want to know quite rightly how stable that program is and the commitment of the US to the program," one source close to negotiations said.

"The capability offered by Triton is unsurpassed, there is nothing else that can do what Triton can do as a capability, so providing persistent surveillance right from the Indian Ocean, right up into the South China Sea, right up the Pacific and increasingly importantly down to the Southern Ocean.

"The fact it can stay in the battle space for a long time, move through the battle space quickly means it has some really great utility. That strategic importance is understood by Defence and the government but the stability of the US program is the concern. Australia needs to know that the US is committed, that we are not going to be an orphan fleet, we are going to be part of the bigger picture."

Defence has been contacted for comment.

