Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher with edible garden winner Stanley Bennett at the My Home Awards 6 November 2019
Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher with edible garden winner Stanley Bennett at the My Home Awards 6 November 2019
News

‘Dedication’: Winning gardener shares his tips

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERY afternoon, Stanley Bennett spends two hours in his garden.

He takes two glasses of red wine with him to tend to his large array of edible plants.

Mr Bennett said his tip for a prosperous garden was talking to the plants.

“You can talk about whatever you like,” he said.

At 85, Mr Bennett has no thoughts of stopping.

In his garden, you’ll find lady finger bananas, chillies and many other fruit and vegetables.

Mr Bennett shares what he grows with his friends.

He is extremely proud of his Carolina Reaper chillies – the hottest type in the world.

He said the trick to coping with the spice was to have a ­yoghurt and cucumber mix on hand to offset the fiery feeling.

Mr Bennett’s passion and hard work helped him win the edible garden category at the 2019 My Home Awards.

This year, there were 23 entrants across eight categories.

Other best garden categories included house, courtyard, balcony, waterwise, communal and children’s.

Newcomer Sharmayne James took out the title of best new gardener.

The awards, run by the Department of Housing and Public Works, recognised and celebrated the time people living in public housing took to create and maintain beautiful gardens over the year.

Mr Bennett, along with other category winners, was presented his award at the Gladstone Bowls Club on Wednesday.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher presented the winners with their prizes.

He said it was only a small prize, but would encourage the winners to keep working on their gardens.

The competition has run for five years and Mr Butcher said it was getting bigger and bigger.

Mr Butcher congratulated the entrants who had entered every year of the competition.

Mr Butcher said it was great to see the tenants of the government’s housing looking after the yards and growing beautiful gardens.

“It certainly gets them out in their yards and staying active,” Mr Butcher said.

“A lot of time and effort goes into it.”

Mr Butcher congratulated all the entrants and looked forward to what the competition would bring next year.

carolina reaper dedication department of housing and public works gardening my home awards
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Refinery facing multiple charges for environmental incident

        premium_icon Refinery facing multiple charges for environmental incident

        News A HIGH-PROFILE industrial company in Gladstone has requested more time to consider its legal position on charges relating to an environmental incident.

        Chanel College teachers join statewide work bans

        premium_icon Chanel College teachers join statewide work bans

        News CHANEL College teachers joined thousands of union members across the state in work...

        Enrolments open for Calliope State High

        premium_icon Enrolments open for Calliope State High

        News FUTURE Calliope high school students are counting down the days until the $66...

        BREAK-INS: 10 locations struck by thieves

        premium_icon BREAK-INS: 10 locations struck by thieves

        Crime Ten locations have been struck by thieves in Gladstone this week including a...