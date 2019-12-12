Dedication is key for sales agent

WITH a passion for real estate, Cheryl Kurtz has returned to her original stomping ground – LJ hooker Boyne Tannum.

Ms Kurtz said she looked forward to expanding her knowledge, skills and experience in all facets of the industry while continuing to offer her services to the local community.

Equipped with 26 years of real estate experience throughout the Boyne Tannum region, Ms Kurtz understands clients’ needs.

Her passion for real estate was born when her mother Veronis O’Connor opened the LJ Hooker Tannum Sands franchise 25 years ago.

Ms Kurtz is committed to delivering the best and most efficient service, always looking for ways to capitalise on opportunities.

Armed with her own set of morals, Ms Kurtz believes chivalry is not dead and clients need to be treated professionally, honestly and respectfully.

She said her dedication and drive had produced consistent, remarkable results because she appreciated the opportunity to market clients’ most valuable assets.

She said delivering the best results meant understanding her clients’ expectations.

Ms Kurtz said she would always give clients an honest appraisal in relation to the market.

“I’ll tell you what you need to hear to make the right decisions, not what you want to hear,” she said.

Ms Kurtz has seen general sales occur due to referrals from satisfied customers.

“The ability to communicate well and provide owners with a personal and professional service backed up by hard work ensures all my clients will receive the very best results every time,” she said.

Ms Kurtz works hard to stay on top of the evolving market through ongoing training and using technology to her advantage.

Ms Kurtz said she would “listen, understand and work tirelessly” for clients.