DECLINE: Less people are getting injured in car crashes

DECLINE: The number of injury crashes in Gladstone is steadily decreasing.

DECLINE: The number of injury crashes in Gladstone is steadily decreasing. Matt Taylor GLA060619RTC

VEHICLE crashes in Gladstone resulting in injury have steadily decreased over the past three years.

In the last financial year there were 26 injury crashes compared to 39 in the financial year prior - a 33 per cent decrease.

It's down once again from the 2016/17 financial year when there were 44 injury-related crashes.

Gladstone police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said these statistics were pleasing.

"Injury traffic crashes have significant implications for all motorists and the families of those people injured,” Sen Sgt Goodwin said.

"It is very pleasing to see the continued reduction in the rate of these crashes and the care and attention that motorists are showing to road safety.”

He said contributing factors that caused traffic crashes were varied and often a combination of causes.

"The fatal five (speeding, drink or drug driving, seat belts, fatigue and distractions) are significant contributors to the majority of crashes and it is important to always remain vigilant and drive to the road and traffic conditions,” he said.

"It is a little known fact that 50 per cent of speeding crashes happen at just 1-10km/h over the speed limit.

"Despite this, many road users still speed and it can have enormous consequences.

"It is even more dangerous if you're fatigued, distracted or not watching the road.

"Motorists must remain vigilant, be aware of the fatal five and drive smarter, not faster, as everyone has a responsibility for safety on our roads.”

Last week there was four crashes on Gladstone region roads, resulting in 12 people being taken to hospital including eight children.

"It is timely to remind all motorists, including passengers, to be vigilant, take responsibility for your actions on the road and make safety your number one priority,” Sen Sgt Goodwin said.

"A majority of the time we have our family and loved ones in the car with us and it is vital that we arrive safely at our destinations.”