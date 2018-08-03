Decision on the showgrounds still up in the air

FILE PIC: Just a few weeks ago the showgrounds were attracting their fair share of campers.

THE Gladstone Show Society has delayed announcing a decision on whether it intends to keep using the showgrounds as a fee-paying caravan park, until after the Gladstone Show on Wednesday.

The Show Society was recently advised by Gladstone Regional Council it could not charge a fee to camp as it did not have planning approval to operate as a tourist park.

The fee charged was $25.

Show society president Noel Reddacliff said the society would be guided in its decision by the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy: The land owners.

"They're not doing anything until after the show," Mr Reddacliff said.

A spokesperson for the DNRME said it was aware of ongoing discussions between council and the show society about overnight camping.

"The show society has assured the department camping will not continue at the showgrounds until the necessary approvals have been granted," the spokesperson said.

Clive Featherby, a spokesperson for the Gladstone Show Society, said "council can't tell them to close down".

"The show society is doing nothing wrong," he said.

We have to have campers there because there is no funding given to the show.

The Observer understands the show society removed the showgrounds site from a popular camping app, WikiCamps when notified they did not have council planning approval and the campsite appears to have no caravans parked there.

A Gladstone Regional Council spokesperson said the show society's actions were "unlawful".

"Council is working with the society to consider progressing the lodgement of a development application to establish public caravan accommodation on the site or cease using the site for such purposes," the spokesperson said.