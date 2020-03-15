Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aussies are expected to learn if schools will be shut tomorrow when chief medical officers deliver their verdict at a special coronavirus cabinet meeting.
Aussies are expected to learn if schools will be shut tomorrow when chief medical officers deliver their verdict at a special coronavirus cabinet meeting.
Health

Decision on school closures within hours

15th Mar 2020 11:23 AM

Australians will know in a matter of hours whether schools and universities will be closed tomorrow in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state leaders will receive advice on the matter from chief medical officers at a national coronavirus cabinet meeting at midday today.

A spokesperson for the PM's Office told news.com.au a decision on whether schools and universities would be open for business tomorrow will be announced straight afterward.

There are now at least 250 cases of COVID-19 across Australia, and three people have died.

Of those,  112 cases are in New South Wales, 49 in Victoria, 46 in Queensland, 19 in South Australia, 17 in Western Australia, six in Tasmania, one in the Northern Territory, and one in the ACT.

Follow our live, rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic below.

coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in hospital after vehicle rollover

        premium_icon Man in hospital after vehicle rollover

        News A MAN has been taken to hospital after his vehicle rolled over in Clinton last night.

        PHOTOS: Off to see the Wizard

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Off to see the Wizard

        News Dozens of talented students took to the stage on Friday night. Did our photographer...

        HMAS Gladstone: More than 120 sailors set to celebrate

        premium_icon HMAS Gladstone: More than 120 sailors set to celebrate

        News The ex-patrol boat will be open all weekend.

        ‘Right direction’: Action begins on new rural fire brigade

        premium_icon ‘Right direction’: Action begins on new rural fire brigade

        News The area has been without a brigade for almost five months but progress is being...