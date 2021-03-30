Decision on Harbour Festival’s fate pending

Gladstone Harbour Festival organisers are watching closely to see if Brisbane's three-day lockdown is extended.

On Monday, it was announced Greater Brisbane would go into a three-day lockdown after four new cases of Covid were identified, with one man visiting Gladstone.

On Tuesday morning, eight new cases were added to Brisbane's growing cluster.

A man who travelled from Brisbane to Gladstone on Thursday, March 25, had tested positive with the highly contagious UK strain of COVID-19.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the next 24 to 48 hours would be critical for Gladstone's Easter events, the region's busiest time of the year.

He said the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht race "may" be cancelled if the capital's lockdown was extended, with organisers monitoring the situation.

"This couldn't have come at a worse time," he said.

"The next 24 to 48 hours will be what decides our future."

Last year's 58th Gladstone Harbour Festival was cancelled due to the initial COVID-19 outbreak.

Gladstone Festival and Events president Raymond Lewis said the Gladstone Harbour Festival was still going ahead at this stage.

"We are working on planning a Covid-safe event for the community but it will be dependent on the next three days and advice from Queensland Health," Mr Lewis said.

Cr Burnett said the community was on-edge but prepared to respond to the incident.

"They (health authorities) will be surprised by the number of people who have already turned up at the hospital.

"People are heeding the advice and getting tested."

On Monday, it was announced Gladstone would get a drive-through clinic to help with Covid-testing.

On Tuesday, Member for Glenn Butcher said the drive-through clinic was inundated with people wanting tests.

"I understand people are anxious and are looking to get tested but please allow the staff to get through this early rush," Mr Butcher said.

"I have already received a call from police saying that they are being abused because people can't get in, please just calm down and as this goes on the booked lines will be established and operating as they should.

"Thanks for those that have booked, I apologise for any inconvenience, CQHHS, nurses staff and police are doing the best they can to get people through this morning."