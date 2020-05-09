Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Decision looms on future of Coast university campus

Tegan Annett
9th May 2020 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE future of CQUniversity's Noosa campus is expected to be known by the end of this month.

The university announced last month the campus was one of three that could be closed, as part of a post-Covid-19 recovery plan.

Vice chancellor Prof Nick Klomp flagged expected revenue losses for 2020-21 of up to $100 million as a result of the nationwide economic fallout and the decline in international students.

Biloela and Yeppoon campuses could also be closed.

A CQU spokesperson told the Daily they are reviewing feedback and suggestions from staff, students and stakeholders.

A final decision is expected to be made within a fortnight.

Expressions of interest for voluntary redundancies from staff across all regions are also being considered.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus coronavirussunshinecoast covid-19sunshinecoast cq university cquniversity noosa
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        This bird is well grounded but threatened by cats and foxes

        premium_icon This bird is well grounded but threatened by cats and foxes

        News BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: The squatter pigeon prefers grassy areas and open forests and spends much of its time foraging on the ground.

        Man trespassed to help friend get her stuff back

        premium_icon Man trespassed to help friend get her stuff back

        Crime The man stole items from the home that belonged to someone else.

        Virtual neighbourhood connects Gladstone community

        premium_icon Virtual neighbourhood connects Gladstone community

        News The council’s online platform aims to provide access to its programs and maintain...

        Pandemic causes ‘some delay’ for cancer treatment facility

        premium_icon Pandemic causes ‘some delay’ for cancer treatment facility

        News Opening date of Gladstone radiation treatment facility still unclear