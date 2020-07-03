Decimated by COVID-19, travel company collapses

A key service for international travellers since 2006 has collapsed into administration, blaming the ongoing international border closure.

INTERNATIONAL phone provider TravelSIM has collapsed into administration after it was "decimated" by Australia's COVID-19 border lockdown.

The Gold Coast company, which has provided a mobile service for international travellers since 2006, collapsed into administration on Thursday.

Director Jaimen Zimmermann said Australia's three-month international border closure had "decimated" the company, in what would traditionally be the busiest time of the year when Aussies flock to Europe for its summer.

TravelSIM had recently diversified to offer a local mobile service through its FlexiSim product.

The products are rechargeable services that work with existing handsets by providing a new Australian mobile number on a SIM card.

TravelSim’s prepaid mobile phone cards.

Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants Partner Jason Bettles was appointed voluntary administrator of TravelSIM Australia Pty Ltd.

"The director's difficult decision to appoint a voluntary administrator follows a range of external pressures, but the main driver has been the COVID-19 travel restrictions," he said. "Traditionally this time of year sees many Australians flock overseas to enjoy the European summer but the enforced travel ban across the globe has decimated demand."

Mr Bettles said the administration was in its infancy, and teams were urgently working to assess TravelSIM's financial position and operations.

"Our goal, together with the director is to navigate through this incredibly difficult period to get the best possible result for the business, its customers and creditors," Mr Bettles said.

He said the TravelSIM and FlexiSIM products would continue uninterrupted and with ongoing customer support.

Originally published as 'Decimated' by COVID-19: Qld travel company collapses