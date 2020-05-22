Decade of development: Pipeline of energy projects for CQ

The companies behind Central Queensland Power believe the staged rollout of wind, solar and storage infrastructure will deliver more than 2 gigawatts in energy capacity.

Gladstone is at the centre of a new partnership designed to create a 10-year development pipeline of renewable energy projects in Central Queensland.

The companies behind Central Queensland Power, renewable energy developer RES and advisory firm Energy Estate, believe the staged rollout of wind, solar and storage infrastructure will deliver more than 2 gigawatts in energy capacity.

Government figures put Queensland's installed electricity generation capacity at about 13,520 megawatts (13.52GW).

In a statement released this week, RES and Energy Estate said they had been working with the Queensland Government and stakeholders in Gladstone, and more announcements were expected soon.

Energy Estate chief adviser Simon Corbell said the location of the proposed projects was critical for a 'just transition' of workers in Gladstone.

"The jobs created will rely on skills that are already readily available in Gladstone - construction, engineering, civil earthworks, fencing and security, electrical, geotech, transportation and logistics," he said.

"As they proceed through development, construction and operations, in total the projects are expected to create over 1000 local jobs and the overall investment in the projects will inject millions of dollars into the local economy."

The companies have been active in the development of renewable energy in Queensland.

Energy Estate is involved with the 300MW Rodds Bay Solar Farm through its affiliate Renew Estate.

The project 50km south of Gladstone is expected to create 400 construction jobs and begin later this year.

RES developed the 72MW Emerald Solar Farm and is involved with the approved 180MW Dulacca Wind Farm.

Energy Estate principal Simon Currie said Central Queensland Power would help heavy industry transition to cleaner energy.

"We are developing renewable energy projects which will deliver a mix of wind, solar and storage in proximity to Gladstone, allowing for blended generation to create a firmed renewable electricity supply able to meet the 24/7 requirements of existing heavy industry as well as the wider community and stimulate the development of new industries such as green hydrogen," he said.

The CEO of RES in Australia, Matt Rebbeck, said the two companies had a "shared vision" for CQ.

"The CQP project will draw upon the strengths and experiences of both companies and is perfectly positioned to create jobs, deliver low cost clean energy and support the competitiveness of the region's existing heavy industry to lead in the capture of domestic and export opportunities in a transforming energy sector," he said.