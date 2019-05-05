Debris sculptor returns to HookUp with big plans

TRASH TO TREASURE: Christine Holden has returned to the Boyne Tannum HookUp in 2019 with her debris sculptures.

ARTIST Christine Holden and her debris sculptures made a return to the Boyne Tannum HookUp this year in a big way.

Mrs Holden's sculptures on display at this year's event were made from marine debris and other recycled fishing material.

The statement piece this year is a four-metre long barramundi.

Also featured are several jellyfish and fisherman "Chivaree”.

Attendees also have the opportunity to watch her in action as she constructs a whale tail.

Mrs Holden said it took up to two hours to make each jellyfish and the barramundi took two weeks.

But she said the planning process was the most time consuming part.

"Especially the plastics and the marine debris, it's not just the making, it's the collecting, the gathering, the sorting and the cleaning before you start,” she said.

She uses significant amount of debris, with the jellyfish weighing between five to seven kilograms, while the barramundi takes four people to lift.

Alongside the sculptures Mrs Holden will host art competitions and workshops at the HookUp.

"We're focusing on the marine plastics,” she said.

"It's an area where people can construct things, take pictures and dissemble them and put the plastic away.”

She hoped the workshops and the sculptures at the HookUp would create a broader conversation about what is found in the ocean.

"The plastics that are in the ocean that are just floating around is about one per cent of what's actually settled on the seabed,” she said.

"It's really alarming, plastic just doesn't go away, it just breaks down into smaller pieces.”

Mrs Holden was grateful for the support the Boyne Tannum HookUp organisers have shown her over the years.