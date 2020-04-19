Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dr Kerry Chant.
Dr Kerry Chant.
News

Death toll climbs as another aged care resident dies

by Natalie Wolfe
19th Apr 2020 3:05 PM

Australia's coronavirus death toll has risen to 71 after another aged care resident from Newmarch House died.

The ABC reports a 94-year-old man died at the western Sydney nursing home this morning.

The man's death came just hours after a 93-year-old man died there overnight.

NSW Health Minister Dr Kerry Chant said there were now 39 confirmed cases from the aged care home, including 13 staff.

The outbreak occurred after a staff member with mild symptoms kept working after not realising they had coronavirus.

coronaviruspromo

 

Today's other fatality was in Victoria where a man in his 80s died in a hospital overnight.

It follows four deaths reported yesterday, a 93-year-old man and 58-year-old woman from NSW, an 83-year-old Queensland man and a 74-year-old man from Tasmania.

Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews said nine new cases were confirmed overnight, bringing the total number of cases to 1,328.

"I want to make the point that on Friday there were 3,522 tests that were conducted, that's a big increase," Mr Andrews said.

"We're looking more and we're finding cases and that gives us confidence we are being successful in suppressing this virus."

As of Sunday morning, there are more than 6500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia, with 2936 in New South Wales, 1328 in Victoria, 1014 in Queensland, 435 in South Australia, 544 in Western Australia, 188 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

Globally, the death toll is over 30,000.

More Stories

coronavirus death toll editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen hit with 21 charges for alleged burglaries, car theft

        premium_icon Teen hit with 21 charges for alleged burglaries, car theft

        Crime The 16-year-old boy is suspected of being involved with a number of offences in the Gladstone region.

        Woman in hospital after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Woman in hospital after motorbike crash

        News A WOMAN in her 40s was taken to hospital after a single-motorcycle crash in...

        Drug case finally heard after two years

        premium_icon Drug case finally heard after two years

        Crime A magistrate referred to the case as “McCafferty’s buses” because it had been...

        Tiny bird just loves to drink nectar

        premium_icon Tiny bird just loves to drink nectar

        News BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Honeyeaters can be attracted to any garden with a bird bath.