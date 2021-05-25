Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The 1983 hearse was sold within 20 minutes.
The 1983 hearse was sold within 20 minutes.
Offbeat

Death rides a hearse: unique ride appears on Facebook marketplace

Jenna Thompson
25th May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

For more than a decade, Gary Mullins has taken the road death travelled, driving a very unique set of wheels. Now, he’ll say a final goodbye to his favourite ride, a 1983 hearse.
“She’s been a good, reliable old vehicle and a very smooth ride. Well I haven’t had any complaints; no one has woken up in the back,” he laughed.
The Coffs Harbour resident said competition for the vehicle was pretty stiff, but took just 20 minutes to sell the hearse online, marking the end of a quirky relationship that included the occasional cheeky prank.
“I once took it to a Halloween night in a small country town, but before I went out there, I installed a fogger,” he said.
“I sat at the pub dressed like one of the characters from The Rocky Horror Picture Show and as people gathered around the hearse, I’d hit the button to release the fog. A few people screamed, while others laughed.”

The custom licence plates have turned heads over the years.
The custom licence plates have turned heads over the years.

Mr Mullins said that despite the age of the vehicle, she was far from being given her last rites.

“I drive her to work every day; she runs just fine,” he said.

“It had two spells at a funeral home, and for a few years, she was stored in a shed. She‘s also still very popular with the revheads who hire her out for their funerals.”

Mr Mullins said he purchased the hearse from a friend who worked in the death care industry.
“My friend and his father owned the funeral home and drove it for work. One day I was going past and saw it for sale sitting out the front. I remember him asking me what on earth I was going to do with a hearse,” he said.
“Well, I decided to put a V8 in it and got some custom number plates that read DED14U (dead one for you). Most people laugh when they see the plates.”

Originally published as Death rides a hearse: unique ride appears on Facebook marketplace

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your say: New bike paths proposed for Dawson Hwy

        Premium Content Your say: New bike paths proposed for Dawson Hwy

        News Residents can have their say on new on-road cycle lanes and off-road shared pedestrian/cycle pathways along the Dawson Highway.

        Traffic delays expected as Auckland Hill project begins

        Premium Content Traffic delays expected as Auckland Hill project begins

        News Traffic delays are expected for up to two weeks as construction for the Auckland...

        How you can win $1000 for a shopping spree

        Premium Content How you can win $1000 for a shopping spree

        Council News Gladstone shoppers will have the chance to win more than $1000, thanks to a...

        Woman remains in serious condition after highway crash

        Premium Content Woman remains in serious condition after highway crash

        News A woman in her mid-20s was travelling south on the Bruce Hwy when her vehicle was...