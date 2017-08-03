25°
Death of partner sees Gladstone man turn to drugs after 11 years clean

Sarah Barnham
3rd Aug 2017
FACED with hardship after hardship, a Gladstone man turned to drugs every time life threw him a curve-ball.

But the tragic death of his fiancé in February this year saw Donal Benjamin Hynes reach breaking point; throwing away 11 clean years free from the drug meth, only to once again succumb to addiction.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to three charges including dangerous drug possession, possession of a used drug item and failing to provide ID to police.

It was a search warrant executed by police that found the .6grams of methylamphetamine and used water pipe at his home on July 7.

And a week after when Hynes was charged for the offence, he failed to show up to the police station to provide his fingerprints and ID.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client's world had been turned upside down after his partner of four years committed suicide earlier this year,

She said it was the cause behind her client's recent bout of offending, and noted that it was the first offence he had committed in 11 years.

She said since his life went downhill, Hynes was trying to get his life back on the right path and had admitted himself into rehabilitation programs and counselling.

"He is working through these issues," she said.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho asked Ms Ramos if she could directly address Hynes.

When Ms Ramos agreed, Ms Ho told Hynes that in all of her years at the bench, had never seen such an unusual criminal history.

Ms Ho said, just from looking at his history it was clear he had a history of drug addiction, but had been clean for 11 years.

She said the history showed he had multiple breaks from drug offending, but always seemed to turn back to drugs after something negative in his life happened.

Despite his history, Ms Ho said Hynes had yet to receive a conviction recorded; and noted that with every sentencing he had always successfully complete drug counselling and probation programs.

Hynes agreed and said he had struggled most of his adult life with drug addiction, but was always able to "break free from it".

"But when something bad happens, it all just unravels," he told Ms Ho.

"I just want to try and move on from it."

He told Ms Ho he wanted to complete the drug-counselling program he enrolled himself in before finding employment, worried that if he was to receive an income, he would more easily be able to fund his addiction.

He said he had set a target of completing the course by the end of the year.

Ms Ho told Hynes the sentence she was about to serve was not a 'usual' one, given his age and criminal history.

Ms Ho said a conviction recorded would hinder his ability to find a job after rehabilitation.

"I'm not going to record a conviction this time, but you're not young and if there is a next time you could be looking at a conviction," she said.

"It's been 11 years, you deserve the benefit of not having a conviction recorded."

He was placed on a good behaviour bond for six months; a conviction was not recorded.

Topics:  crime drugs gladstonecourts meth

