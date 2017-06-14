Death-defying magician coming to Gladstone

MAGIC MAN: Illusionist and dancer Anthony Street is bringing his show Eclipse to Gladstone later this month.

HEART-stopping stunts involving a man successfully escape from a tank of water with a locked lid all began with one simple piece of rope.

Base Entertainment directing manager Anthony Street said he had been fascinated by magic since he was eight years old.

"I was at local show and the magician there was doing magic with rope, I was totally amazed by what doing," Street said.

"I stuck around and he taught me some magic.

"Santa Claus got me my first magic set and ever since I was obsessed, hooked on it."

Awestruck by magicians like David Copperfield and Harry Houdini, Street said he wanted to recreate the feeling of mesmerisation for other people.

Jumping into the deep end with illusion work, Street said everything from lighting, choreography and staging played a part in perfecting an illusion.

"It's not just about putting girl in box and cutting her in half, there has to be motivation, you have to create a scene around it," he said.

"Either you've got it or you don't."

The seasoned performer is bringing his show Eclipse to Gladstone later this month and said it had something for everyone.

With two death-defying escapes, Irish dancing, aerial work and disappearances on stage, the two-part show has taken all year to produce.

"There's no pens down ... (the show) is on my mind 24/7, I dream about it, I never shut off," Street said.

"They've pushed the boundaries with things I want to create, Cirque de Soleil of magic and dance, it doesn't exist out there."

Taking the classic performance Metamorphosis by Houdini, Street said he altered it for the modern audience.

"We've taken a classic and made it a bit newer, it gets quite a big gasp," he said.

"There's an illusion we do where me and a girl walk through mirror and disappear.

"It's kinda a little bit like Alice in Wonderland."

Street said he also recreated Houdini's famous water escape where he

gets out of a locked tank of water.

But when asked if he could share a few secrets of the trade, Street said it went against the magician brotherhood.

"You should never tell your secrets, the rule has been there since I started learning magic," he said.

"It's a promise you make, the magicians code."

Eclipse will be at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre June 27.