Dealership manager crashes demo car in drink drive offence

THE manager of a Gladstone car dealership claimed in court the demo car she wrote off in a crash had a manufacturing issue.

But Aleah Rae Steven, 31, was almost three times the legal alcohol limit when she crashed the vehicle into a parked car on Cockatoo Dr at New Auckland on April 4.

She pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of driving over the middle alcohol limit.

The court was told police attended a car crash at 11.57pm and discovered Steven was driving the car that crashed into a parked vehicle – writing off both cars.

She was injured and receiving treatment from paramedics when police saw she had bloodshot eyes and “smelled of liquor”.

At about 1.20am she returned a blood alcohol reading of .144 per cent.

Steven told police she had drunk three glasses of champagne before driving.

At the time of the crash Steven said she did not know how the crash occurred, however she told Magistrate Dennis Kinsella the car she was driving had a manufacturing issue.

“It was a new model,” Steven said.

Steven said the issue involved the “lane departure” feature which should not have been activated in a suburban area.

“The matter is going through (the car dealership) at the moment … there were ongoing issues with the vehicle.

“That is the reason the car jolted that evening.”

Mr Kinsella said he suspected her blood alcohol level did not help.

Steven told the court she had paid back the damages she owed to the owner of the other car.

“I’m not usually an irresponsible person,” she said.

Mr Kinsella said although there was an explanation behind the crash, Steven’s BAC reading was a serious factor.

She was fined $800 and disqualified for five months. A conviction was not recorded.