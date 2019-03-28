Menu
Crime

Dealer gets mother to lie to police about cash

Geoff Egan
by
28th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
A GYMPIE drug dealer convinced his mother to call police and claim the money her son was caught with was in fact to pay for renovations on her house.

Between November 2017 and April 2018 Jacob James Grimstone, 24, ran a street-level marijuana, cocaine and MDA operation. He primarily sold marijuana and had about 14 regular customers.

Police twice pulled Grimstone over and found he was high on meth. Both times he told police there were drugs in the car.

On the second time police found more than $1000 cash and three clip-seal bags containing cocaine and MDA.

Police seized his phone and found text messages and photos relating to selling drugs.

His home was searched where two more phones, marijuana seeds, drug utensils, two sheets listing various drug debts and a stolen lawnmower were found.

After Grimstone had been arrested he called his mother and convinced her to tell police she had given him $1200 cash to help renovate her house in an attempt to retrieve the money police had seized.

Grimstone's mother is not accused of any wrongdoing.

Grimstone pleaded guilty at Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday to charges including trafficking drugs and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Grimstone's barrister James Godbolt told the court his client had a good upbringing but turned to drugs during a time of hardship.

Mr Godbolt said jail had been a "huge wakeup call” for Grimstone who was "grateful he was arrested when he was” as it stopped him continuing down that path.

Justice David Boddice said Grimstone's crimes were made worse as he continued to offend even after police arrested him.

"You continued to commit offences despite having come to the attention of the authorities,” he said.

He said the attempt to pervert the course of justice was serious and it alone required a prison sentence.

Grimstone was sentenced to four years' jail. He will be eligible to apply for parole on June 15 because of time already served. -NewsRegional

attempting to pervert the course of justice drug trafficking gympie court gympie crime jacob james grimstone
