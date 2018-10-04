Deal a blow to dealers by dobbing them in

INITIATIVE: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, general manager of Crime Stoppers Queensland Jonathon Cowley, Inspector Darren Somerville and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd at the launch of the Dob in a Dealer campaign.

INITIATIVE: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, general manager of Crime Stoppers Queensland Jonathon Cowley, Inspector Darren Somerville and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd at the launch of the Dob in a Dealer campaign. Matt Taylor GLA031018DEAL

DOBBING in a mate isn't un-Australian. In fact, it might just save their life.

That's the message from Crime Stoppers, who, alongside Queensland Police, launched campaign Dob in a Dealer that is aimed at preventing the manufacture and supply of dangerous drugs.

Jonathon Cowley, general manager of Crime Stoppers Queensland, said the initiative was about "doing someone a favour”.

"Dobbing is un-Australian to many people, and when it's something small we teach our kids not to dob in each other,” he said.

"But when someone's life is at stake or the safety of the community then it's not dobbing, it's doing someone a favour.

"We urge people who, if you have family, friends or loved ones who are users and if you know who their supplier or potential supplier is, give us that information.

"You're not taking it up front with them and saying, 'hey, we need to get a fix', but by removing that drug supply you're helping them with a different way around it.”

This year is the second the nationwide program has run and is funded by the Federal Government.

Statistics from a Crime Stoppers survey about those who do provide information shows those aged 18-24 are most likely to provide information about a dealer. The next most likely group is those in their late thirties.

Gladstone Police Inspector Darren Somerville said it was important residents ensured the welfare of their own communities.

"Police can't be everywhere ... so if we've got members of the public who are everywhere acting as information gatherers it increases our capabilities,” he said.

"Other crimes are often linked to drug crime, like break and enters, breaking into cars, and we're seeing more and more now that traffic offences are being linked to drugs.

"It's through programs like this we get information and can deal with those problems.”