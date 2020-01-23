Deaf puppy Kandi meets her new owner

GLADSTONE’S cutest deaf puppy has finally found her forever home.

Cattle dog-cross-kelpie Kandi was adopted last Wednesday and her new owner Simone Inglis is very excited for the new addition to her home.

Ms Inglis was scrolling on Facebook when an advertisement for Kandi caught her eye.

She is a co-ordinator at Integrated Family and Youth Services in Rockhampton and wanted to give a home to a dog that would need an extra bit of love.

“I had been looking for a dog and with every animal that I’ve had I’ve tried to adopt rather than purchase,” she said.

Kandi, Gladstone's cutest deaf puppy

Ms Inglis is a huge ­supporter of adopting animals and giving them a second life.

“I’ve always gone to the pound to find animals in need of a home,” she said.

Due to Kandi’s hearing loss, she has been taught sign language, which Ms Inglis will continue in the future.

“Dogs can actually pick up on the three main signs such as ‘come, go or stop’,” she said. “I will also be looking into touch training.

“It will be a learning experience for both of us.”

Ms Inglis is not sure whether she will keep Kandi’s name and says it is something she will keep “an open mind” about.

Ms Inglis picked up Kandi for the first time yesterday.

Kandi will share the home with another dog, Buffy, an 11-year-old ridgeback-cross.

“Since Kandi is a puppy, she will build quite a good friendship with Buffy,” she said.