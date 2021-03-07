Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Baby reacts after hearing for the first time
News

Deaf baby hears mum for first time

7th Mar 2021 6:38 PM

Footage of a Perth boy hearing his mother's voice for the first has taken the internet by storm.

Harrison Rex was diagnosed with impaired hearing just 14 hours after being born, but has since been given the gift of hearing.

Mother Eisha-Marie Stone said she spent countless sleepless nights researching how to help her son hear before getting help from WA-based not-for-profit Telethon Speech and Hearing.

A video captured by his grandmother shows the adorable moment the youngster hears sound for the first time, thanks to a set of hearing implants.

The change on young Harrison's face from bemused to triumphant as he hears his first sounds is a the heartwarming buzz for everyone involved.

Little Harrison couldn't believe it when he heard his first sound.
Little Harrison couldn't believe it when he heard his first sound.

"I just said his name, 'Harrison, Hi Harrison' and he let out this massive beaming smile," she told PerthNow.

"It was the biggest feeling of relief, I couldn't even begin to describe it."

Originally published as Deaf baby hears mum for first time

More Stories

deaf editors picks parenting technology

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ steer study: How diet change beefed up cattle by 59kg

        Premium Content CQ steer study: How diet change beefed up cattle by 59kg

        Rural “There is usually never an issue in growing a large body of pasture, however, feed quality becomes the limiting factor.”

        New exhibition celebrates 100 years of women’s history

        Premium Content New exhibition celebrates 100 years of women’s history

        News The exhibition features stunning images and powerful profiles documenting the...

        LETTERS: ‘Cancel Culture’ now targeting children’s books

        Premium Content LETTERS: ‘Cancel Culture’ now targeting children’s books

        Letters to the Editor It is a momentous task to eliminate every offending era or icon. Who decides?

        NOW HIRING: 130+ jobs on offer in bank recruitment drive

        Premium Content NOW HIRING: 130+ jobs on offer in bank recruitment drive

        News The recruitment drive is focused on finding new employees in regional Australia.