‘Deadset muppet’: Mayor slammed for speech at boxing event

A mayor has been slammed for her ‘unprofessional and out of touch’ comments at the Jeff Horn v Tim Tszyu press conference.

A mayor has been slammed for her ‘unprofessional and out of touch’ comments at the Jeff Horn v Tim Tszyu press conference.

TOWNSVILLE Mayor Jenny Hill has been slammed for her 'unprofessional and out of touch' comments at the Jeff Horn versus Tim Tszyu press conference.

When telling the media how safe Townsville is for the event, Cr Hill took a comic approach.

"We haven't had a case of COVID here since Jesus played fullback for Jerusalem," Cr Hill said.

"It's one of the safest places to come in Australia. Enjoy your time up here, enjoy the weather and if you're from Victoria, you're not welcome."

Corey Davis, who ran as an independent in division nine of the Townsville City Council elections earlier this year, took aim at Cr Hill on Facebook for the comments.

"Unprofessional and out of touch," Mr Davis wrote alongside a post of the video.

"Our mayor with the cringe worthy words at the Horn v Tszyu press conference.

"Embarrassing comments on the national stage… again. We deserve better.

"Inappropriate joke followed by yet another comment to make Tville (sic) look like a town full of hillbillies."

Friends of Mr Davis also took shots at the mayor for what they believe was a poor choice of words.

"Deadset muppet," one person commented.

"I have no words. She is an embarrassing and uneducated ambassador for Townsville," another said.

"Her PR team/speech writer needs a stern talking too. That is embarrassing," a third person wrote.

Many people also took a dislike to at her shot at Victorians in a time the state is reeling.

Media lead up for Rumble on the Reef; Jeff Horn Vs Tim Tszyu in Townsville at Queensland Country Bank Stadium. Pictured with Scott Stewart MP and Mayor Jenny Hill. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"She doesn't realise how many people in Townsville are from Victoria. Hard to believe she is our mayor," one person said.

"What happens when it's over, they go stuff you we will go somewhere else in Queensland for holidays. That's good for the Townsville economy isn't it."

Originally published as 'Deadset muppet': Mayor slammed for speech on national stage