Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been rushed to hospital after being stung by a stonefish in Happy Valley, Caloundra today.
A man has been rushed to hospital after being stung by a stonefish in Happy Valley, Caloundra today.
News

Deadly stonefish claims another Coast victim

Matty Holdsworth
by
21st Mar 2019 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after being stung by a stonefish in Happy Valley, Caloundra, today.

The man, understood to be in his 40s, was stung off The Esplanade at around 12.30pm.

He was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Experts say stonefish venom is injected through the end of the spike and will cause agonising pain.

Once you stand on one, the venom gland shoots venom up through the channel in the rear of the spine into the punctured area.

The general rule is the more pressure applied to the fish, the worse the pain will be as the spine infiltrates deeper into the body.

Stonefish fast facts

  • When: Found all year round, reports increase with more people in area.
  • Where: Right along northern parts of Australian coastline. Particularly common in mouths of rivers and estuaries. Often found in Pumicestone Passage and Maroochy, Mooloolah and Noosa Rivers.
  • Habitat: Creek mouths with murky waters, sand, rocks and weeds.
  • Why: Masters of camouflage who use spines as defence. They partly bury themselves in sand as they wait for prey.
caloundra deadly happy valley stonefish sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Woman charged after alleged abduction of five-year-old

    premium_icon Woman charged after alleged abduction of five-year-old

    News She was reported missing to police by her mother at 3.15pm after it was realised she was not at the Malakoff St property.

    • 21st Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    VESSEL SINKING INQUEST: Architect reveals how ship sunk

    premium_icon VESSEL SINKING INQUEST: Architect reveals how ship sunk

    News The inquest continues to shed new light into two tragic sinkings

    NEW FOR OLD: Safety campaign will offer free batteries

    premium_icon NEW FOR OLD: Safety campaign will offer free batteries

    News Taking care of this one household device could save your life.

    'Absolute ocean frontage': Island-style living at Tannum

    premium_icon 'Absolute ocean frontage': Island-style living at Tannum

    Property Find out how much 12 The Oaks Rd is selling for.