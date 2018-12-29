Menu
DEADLY SHOW: Steve Backshall the host of Deadly 60 will be coming to the GECC on January 8.
Deadly 60 Downunder coming to Gladstone

Gregory Bray
29th Dec 2018 4:00 PM
STEVE Backshall, the star of the TV show Deadly 60, is going on walkabout around Australia and will come to Gladstone.

The popular presenter of the hit BBC show will share stories and videos of his encounters with some of the world's most dangerous animals and will have some of Australia's deadliest animals live on stage.

"I'm coming back to Australia, and travelling all the way down the East Coast of Australia on our Battle Bus," Backshall said.

"On stage there will be stunts, audience participation and loads of craziness."

Mr Backshall is an author, expedition leader, naturalist, wildlife expert and fearless presenter who has travelled the world to learn more about the most inspiring predators.

He has swum with sharks, been bitten by a caiman, been squirted with ink by Humboldt squid, flirted with a tarantula, been charged by elephants, and stared at by thresher and great hammerhead sharks, but still maintains that wild animals pose no threat to people - in fact quite the opposite.

Deadly 60 Down Under will visit 18 cities across the east coast of Australia from Brisbane to Adelaide during the school holidays in January.

Backshall will appear at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre on January 8, and due to popular demand will presen two shows, at noon and 3pm.

For more information or to book tickets visit the GECC website at https://gladstoneentertainment.com/

Deadly 60 Downunder Fast Facts

When: January 8

Time: 12 and 3pm

Where: GECC

Tickets:

Adult $49.00

Loyalty $47.00

Child/Student $49.00

Family Pass (2A + 2C) $44.75ea Total:$179

Under 2 years old (and sitting on adults lap) are free

Contact: 49722822

    Local Partners