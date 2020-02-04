Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government would assess how much water was in southeast Queensland dams in March or April and decide whether water restrictions would be imposed.
Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government would assess how much water was in southeast Queensland dams in March or April and decide whether water restrictions would be imposed.
Environment

Deadline revealed for harsh water restrictions

by Antonia O’Flaherty
4th Feb 2020 4:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTHEAST Queenslanders will know by April whether they will be forced into harsh water restrictions, the Premier has announced.

Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government would assess how much water was in southeast Queensland dams in March or April and decide whether water restrictions would be imposed.

She said while the monsoon season was late, a week of rain was predicted, with the wet period upon the state now.

"We are not even at the stage of severe water restrictions in relation to southeast Queensland's water supply," she said.

"By all accounts we will not need to move to any water restrictions. Of course we will monitor that, as good governments do."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

 

 

Opposition frontbencher Ros Bates. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Opposition frontbencher Ros Bates. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

It comes after Opposition frontbencher Ros Bates slammed the Palaszczuk Government for its "failure" to build and upgrade dams in parliament today.

"Will the Premier rule out requiring south east Queensland residents to drink recycled sewage?" Ms Bates asked.

But Ms Palaszczuk said about $700 million had this year been allocated to upgrading dams or providing water security around the state.

annastacia palaszczuk dams drought environment water restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NATS SPILL: MP hopeful party can sweep personalities aside

        premium_icon NATS SPILL: MP hopeful party can sweep personalities aside

        News Ken O’Dowd is hopeful the Nationals Party can get on with the job after today’s leadership spill, but he says some members will 'always have ambitions'.

        Man fights charges in mysterious cattle theft case

        premium_icon Man fights charges in mysterious cattle theft case

        Crime A mysterious case relating to stock theft continues today.

        CQ Nats rule out contending party leadership

        premium_icon CQ Nats rule out contending party leadership

        News Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd ruled out a tilt at National's leadership.

        Man trapped under mower taken to hospital

        premium_icon Man trapped under mower taken to hospital

        News A was injured after a lawnmower accident.