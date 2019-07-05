'Deadline is looming': ISP urging businesses to switch

LEADING regional telco Vastnet is urging businesses to begin the process of switching over to next-generation IP-based services.

MangoStar_Studio

It says businesses risk losing their telephone numbers when Telstra begins disconnecting traditional phone services later this year.

Many business owners are unaware that from September 30 the old copper infrastructure that supports Australia's traditional phone lines and the ISDN will be removed, with the entire network expected to be decommissioned within a few years.

Vastnet is facilitating the smooth transition for businesses switching from the old ISDN network to the latest technology for voice and data services.

Vastnet CEO David Stevens said the clock was ticking for businesses to implement a transition plan.

"Businesses caught unprepared risk losing their voice service and phone numbers if they don't start porting them to a reliable provider now as it can take weeks for technicians to migrate phone numbers to a new network,” Mr Stevens said.

"As the country transitions from the old technology infrastructure to new carrier-delivered fibre or even wireless delivery, now is the time for businesses to adopt modern voice technology.

"We are alerting businesses that the deadline is looming to switch their phone service to Voice over IP (VoIP) because if businesses leave their run too late they could end up losing their phone numbers for good.”