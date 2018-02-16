Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dead end for Discovery Coast cemetery

Agnes Water, Tom Jeffery Park - Historical graves of Daniel and Rachel Clowes
Agnes Water, Tom Jeffery Park - Historical graves of Daniel and Rachel Clowes
Gregory Bray
by

AGNES Water and Seventeen Seventy's population of over 2,000 people is being left with no option but to bury its loved ones in another area.

Residents living on the Discovery Coast have been wanting a cemetery closer to home, but Gladstone Regional Council has confirmed no land has been earmarked for a future cemetery.

In 2016, the Regional Cemeteries and Crematorium Management Strategies recommended the council not develop a new cemetery in the region.

At the time, the council did not adopt the recommendation but decided to continue to monitor statistics for the area as part of its long term financial plan.

The closest cemeteries to Agnes Water are at Bororen (71.4km) and Rosedale (65.2 km), roughly an hour's travel away.

It's slightly further to the two crematoriums, at Boyne Island (111km) and Bundaberg (122km).

The Gladstone region's newest cemetery was opened in Calliope in 2017 to accommodate the needs of a growing population of over 5,000 residents.

Other regional centres with cemeteries are:

  • Mt. Larcom, pop. 361
  • Miriam Vale, pop. 512
  • Rosedale, pop. 438

Councillor Desley O'Grady said she would love to see one in the long term but was not willing to comment beyond that.

Related Items

Topics:  agnes water cemeteries gladstone region seventeen seventy

Gladstone Observer
'It came out of nowhere': Gladstone Avon reps shocked

'It came out of nowhere': Gladstone Avon reps shocked

GLADSTONE Avon representatives were shocked by the news the iconic beauty company would no longer sell to Australia.

Breaking: Rocky's king croc killer cops hefty fine

Crocodile shooter Luke Stephen Orchard leaves Rockhampton court house.

The farmhand made full admissions to police

Here's your chance to win $1000 in scratchies

SCRATCH THIS OFF YOUR LIST: You could win $1000 worth of scratchies, just like the ones held by Rechelle Mullins.

Ready to turn your luck around for 2018?

OPINION: There's a lot to learn in a fast-moving newsroom

KICKING THINGS OFF: New journalist and long-time Observer columnist Greg Bray at his new digs.

You may be shocked to learn not everything on social media is true.

Local Partners