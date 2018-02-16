Dead end for Discovery Coast cemetery

AGNES Water and Seventeen Seventy's population of over 2,000 people is being left with no option but to bury its loved ones in another area.

Residents living on the Discovery Coast have been wanting a cemetery closer to home, but Gladstone Regional Council has confirmed no land has been earmarked for a future cemetery.

In 2016, the Regional Cemeteries and Crematorium Management Strategies recommended the council not develop a new cemetery in the region.

At the time, the council did not adopt the recommendation but decided to continue to monitor statistics for the area as part of its long term financial plan.

The closest cemeteries to Agnes Water are at Bororen (71.4km) and Rosedale (65.2 km), roughly an hour's travel away.

It's slightly further to the two crematoriums, at Boyne Island (111km) and Bundaberg (122km).

The Gladstone region's newest cemetery was opened in Calliope in 2017 to accommodate the needs of a growing population of over 5,000 residents.

Other regional centres with cemeteries are:

Mt. Larcom, pop. 361

Miriam Vale, pop. 512

Rosedale, pop. 438

Councillor Desley O'Grady said she would love to see one in the long term but was not willing to comment beyond that.