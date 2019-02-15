Menu
Biosecurity Queensland is investigating suspicious cattle death at a Pyramids Rd property at Eukey.
Breaking

DEAD CATTLE: Anthrax ruled out but investigations continue

15th Feb 2019 8:45 AM

THE Queensland Government's Department of Agriculture and Fisheries has ruled out anthrax as the cause of recent cattle deaths in Stanthorpe.

Initial testing and autopsies did not show signs of the bacterium Bacillus anthrax, but further test are under way to identify the exact cause of death.

A Southern Downs Regional Council spokesman called for caution.

"We urge residents to avoid speculating on these matters until all tests have concluded, as speculating can potentially impact many people in our region and their businesses," he said.

Several cattle at a Pyramids Rd property at Eukey died as a result of the suspected disease outbreak.

