Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Breaking

Dead body found in Coast unit complex

Shayla Bulloch
26th Nov 2019 9:04 AM | Updated: 9:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STRONG smell wafting from a Maroochydore unit complex alerted a neighbour to the body of a dead man.

Sunshine Coast police were called to the Beach Prd unit complex about 8am this morning to reports of a strong stench coming from one of the units.

Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Initial reports indicated the door to the man's unit complex was ajar and police believed he had been dead for some time.

Police speak with a tenant in Maroochydore after a dead man’s body was found in a unit. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police speak with a tenant in Maroochydore after a dead man’s body was found in a unit. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Gloved officers spoke to neighbours at the unit this morning while they investigated the scene.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Service said the man's death "doesn't look suspicious in any way" and did not suspect police would be investigating the cause of death further.

More Stories

breaking news dead body deaths editors picks maroochydore scd breaking unit complex
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Training organisation recognised at national awards night

        premium_icon Training organisation recognised at national awards night

        News Although it didn’t win the award, it was a massive feat as the organisation was recognised as one of the top three in Australia for industry collaboration.

        • 26th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        800+ parking fines dealt in crackdown on overstayers

        premium_icon 800+ parking fines dealt in crackdown on overstayers

        News MORE than 800 parking fines were dealt out in the past 12 months as Gladstone...

        QFES promises meeting with Captain Creek residents

        premium_icon QFES promises meeting with Captain Creek residents

        News Closure of rural fire service to be discussed with new commissioner.

        INVASION: New pest fish threatening barra numbers

        premium_icon INVASION: New pest fish threatening barra numbers

        Environment An aggressive and carnivorous pest that poses an extreme risk to native species has...