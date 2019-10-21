DCTC has a 2020 vision after AGM

DISCOVERY Coast Tourism and Commerce has elected its executive committee as it prepares for a busy 2020.

A full contingent of executive committee volunteers were confirmed at last week’s Annual General Meeting as the organisation prepares activities for the year ahead.

Amber Rodgers was re-elected as president with Fabienne Wintle vice president.

Ms Rodgers said she’s excited by the support DCTC has received within the Agnes Water and Town of 1770 area.

“With DCTC approaching its 20th year, it is so pleasing to know the businesses and community members see value in the role it plays,” Ms Rodgers said.

“DCTC works across many pursuits, always maintaining the same mission — to strive to continually promote and develop tourism and economic activities within the region known as the Discovery Coast.

“With this new, full executive committee of five people, plus several key project teams, DCTC will continue to be an active community group, producing significant outcomes in 2019-20 and we welcome locals and businesses to be members and to participate.”

Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce president Amber Rodgers.

The new executive team also includes treasurer Annie McConnachie, membership and publicity officer John McCartney and secretary Heather Mackay — all local residents who engage with visitors and locals in the course of their regular week.

In addition to promoting the destination and the DCTC member businesses, the non profit body also organises the annual Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival each February and the 1770 Festival each May.

Earlier this year a $1 million funding announcement was made to DCTC for the “1770 Experience” project, which includes a Yarning Circle and Interpretative Centre.

DCTC’s next meeting is on November 20.