Amazing photos show how much schools have changed

Schools in Brisbane have changed a lot to keep up with the times.
iPads instead of books. Smart boards instead of chalk boards. Climate controlled rooms instead of opening a window.
Our schools have done their best to stay modern, but we took a trip down the photographic memory lane to she how things used to be.
The Queensland government was still supplying milk to kids to drink every day up until 30 or 40 years ago.
Domestic science classes were compulsory and taught students in topics such as cooking, dress making, woodwork, blacksmithing and leather work.
But until the early '80s girls could only take cooking and sewing classes, while boys could only do manual arts.
Playgrounds were much simpler. A swing, a slide, a merry-go-round and a seesaw. Some just had fields and creeks to explore.
We trawled through The Courier-Mail photo archives and the State Library of Queensland archives for these cracker photos.
