Days for Girls sews 100 invaluable gifts for those in need

INVALUABLE HELP: Days for Girls Gladstone members Angelique Tickner , Marguerita Dobrinn , Karele Maclean and Juoy Turich . Sarah Steger
Sarah Steger
by

ON WEDNESDAY the International Day of the Girl will be celebrated across the globe.

To mark the day, members of Days for Girls Gladstone teamed up to create a beautiful donation.

The last thing most people want to do on a Saturday is be cooped up inside all day, but co-leader Marguerita Dobrinn said the group was far from bothered if it meant they could do something good for girls and women living in Third World countries.

"It's not hard for us. We're not suffering by doing it," Ms Dobrinn said.

Starting at 9am on Saturday, all eight members formed a factory-type production line in Ms Dobrinn's Telina home to design, sew and pack 100 bags for girls overseas.

"We're a group that facilitates education for girls," she said.

"If a girl doesn't have products to take care of her when she has her period, she ends up having to stay at home and miss three or more days of school each month."

The co-leader explained that the significance of Saturday's achievement was in how many bags they were able to fill.

"It's the first time we've had enough things to package.," Ms Dobrinn said.

"It's a huge milestone ... But it's also ongoing. We'll start again after."

Each of the packs was designed with unique patterns and filled with goodies for the girls.

"We do it lovingly and we try really hard," Ms Dobrinn said.

"It makes them really happy when they receive it (their bag)."

Community groups who donated to the cause included Port Curtis Patchwork Group, Rotary District 9570, Zonta Club, Clinton Girl Guides and individuals from around the region.

On Wednesday, Days for Girls Gladstone will go for lunch in celebration of their achievement, and then start all over again.

Topics:  charity clinton girl guides days for girls gladstone donations international day of the girl port curtis patchwork group rotary district 9570 third world countries zonta club

Gladstone Observer
